Mackay Shields LLC Sells 667 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 65,088 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

SHW stock opened at $287.83 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

