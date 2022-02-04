Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.18.
BIIB opened at $220.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.47. Biogen has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
