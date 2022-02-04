Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $227.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.18.

BIIB opened at $220.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.47. Biogen has a 1-year low of $212.56 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

