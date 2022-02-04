FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. FTI Consulting reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FCN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

