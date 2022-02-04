$405.06 Million in Sales Expected for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) to report $405.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.48 million. Ziff Davis posted sales of $469.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ziff Davis.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZD traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,987. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $99.29 and a 12-month high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

