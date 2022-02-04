Holderness Investments Co. Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,244,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $259.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.