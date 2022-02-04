FCA Corp TX Acquires 1,341 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.2% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 343,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,422,281. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

