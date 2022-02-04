Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nokia by 346.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nokia by 16.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,543,000 after buying an additional 739,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after buying an additional 99,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nokia by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.