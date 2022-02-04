OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Down 5.8%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.56 and last traded at $48.10. Approximately 1,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 3.51.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $74,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,013. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
