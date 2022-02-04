Gs Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.65. 420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.