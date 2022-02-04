GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GM Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.30. 216,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

