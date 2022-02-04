FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 339,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 199,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 67,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,286. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

