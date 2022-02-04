AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

ABBV opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $141.71.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.