Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Chevron by 273.8% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 300,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

