Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

NYSE:MTX traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.07. 2,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

