Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 1,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

