Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRHLF. CIBC lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRHLF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 30,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,838. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.