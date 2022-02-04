Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.28. 7,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

