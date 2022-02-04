Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $208.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.