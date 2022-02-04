Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $224.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.
Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $208.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.68.
In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
