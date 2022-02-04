Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.
NYSE:CPG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 768,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.52.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
