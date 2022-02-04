Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

NYSE:CPG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 768,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

