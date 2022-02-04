GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Earnings Results

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. GoPro has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GoPro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 238,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

