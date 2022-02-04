ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$48.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 66,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,910. The firm has a market cap of C$4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$36.93 and a 12 month high of C$46.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

