Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIFZF shares. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities started coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.