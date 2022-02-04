VeChain (VET) One Day Volume Tops $291.84 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.64 billion and $291.84 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008702 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.