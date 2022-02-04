Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 9,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,610. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

