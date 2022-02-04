GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,092,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $357.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,133.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,364.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

