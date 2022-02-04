Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded up $357.03 on Friday, reaching $3,133.94. The stock had a trading volume of 223,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,364.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

