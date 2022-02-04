The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 10,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:HD traded down $10.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.38. 68,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,122. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.20.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.