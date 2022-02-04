Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,155,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $5.11 on Friday, hitting $223.58. 45,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

