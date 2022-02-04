Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73-5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Fortive also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS.

Shares of FTV traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.02. 19,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,596. Fortive has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.93.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.