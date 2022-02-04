NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock updated its FY22 guidance to $1.73-$1.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,326. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.