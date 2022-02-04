Hershey Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Uber Technologies comprises 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after purchasing an additional 378,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 110,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

