Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $53.10

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. 18,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

