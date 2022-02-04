Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) PT at $130.33

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $6.40 on Friday, hitting $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 16,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -142.63 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,570 shares of company stock worth $15,288,156 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

