Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 5,163 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

AVGO stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $583.95. 51,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $241.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

