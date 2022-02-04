Helix (HLIX) Tops One Day Volume of $23.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar. Helix has a market capitalization of $86,155.65 and $23.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00025640 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HLIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.