Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,073. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.60. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $122.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth about $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

