Analysts Expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Real Good Food stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.50% of Real Good Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,719. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

