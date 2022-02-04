Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $74.38.
About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.