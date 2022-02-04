Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $262.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.00.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,094. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Yara International ASA has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

