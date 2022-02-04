Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.22. 101,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,145,551. The firm has a market cap of $450.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

