iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.7% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $449.14. The stock had a trading volume of 90,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

