Gries Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gries Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 33,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 89.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,731,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,859,000 after buying an additional 816,883 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 76,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 577,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,623,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $81.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.