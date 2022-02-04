Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

