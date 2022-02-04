Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

