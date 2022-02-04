Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY22 guidance to $7.65-7.95 EPS.

BMY stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $65.00. 466,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,141,973. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.