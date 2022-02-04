Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

MCHP stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 157,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,625. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

