Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.19. The stock had a trading volume of 79,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,664. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.86. The company has a market cap of $435.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.