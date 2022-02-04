Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

