The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post sales of $425.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.70 million and the lowest is $425.14 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aaron’s.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $648.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

