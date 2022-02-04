Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $184.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.38.

A number of research firms have commented on ASND. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average of $140.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

